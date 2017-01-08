California taxpayers are paying the price for voting in left-wing nuts into their state government, literally. Shiloh Quine killed a man for $80 and his car while high on drugs and alcohol, but his daughter says she’s going to be forced to pay for his sex change as a taxpayer in California.
California taxpayers paying for imprisoned murderer's sex change operation
Seeded on Sun Jan 8, 2017 10:47 AM
