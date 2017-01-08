Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 77 Seeds: 6636 Comments: 46303 Since: Mar 2010

Here Is The US Intel Report Accusing Putin Of Helping Trump Win The Election By "Discrediting" Hillary Clinton

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThis Is The Government: Your Legal Right To Redeem Your Money Market Account Has Been Denied | zero hedge
Seeded on Sun Jan 8, 2017 7:51 AM
Discuss:

The farce is complete.

One week after a joint FBI/DHS report was released, supposedly meant to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Russia intervened in the US presidential election, and thus served as a diplomatic basis for Obama's expulsion of 35 diplomats, yet which merely confirmed that a Ukrainian piece of malware which could be purchased by anyone, was responsible for spoofing various email accounts including that of the DNC and John Podesta, moments ago US intelligence agencies released a more "authoritative", 25-page report, titled "Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections", and which not surprisingly only serves to validate the media narrative, by concluding that Russian President Vladimir Putin 'ordered' an effort to influence U.S. presidential election.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor