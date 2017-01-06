Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 77 Seeds: 6634 Comments: 46274 Since: Mar 2010

Latest media pearl-clutching: All current ambassadors must leave on January 20th

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONHot Air
Seeded on Fri Jan 6, 2017 11:39 AM
Discuss:

President-elect Donald J. Trump’s transition staff has issued a blanket edict requiring politically appointed ambassadors to leave their overseas posts by Inauguration Day, according to several American diplomats familiar with the plan, breaking with decades of precedent by declining to provide even the briefest of grace periods.

The mandate — issued “without exceptions,” according to a terse State Department cable sent on Dec. 23, diplomats who saw it said — threatens to leave the United States without Senate-confirmed envoys for months in critical nations like Germany, Canada and Britain.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor