STUNNING Leaked Audio From John Kerry Exposes Hard Truth About Obama's ISIS Strategy...

President Obama’s foreign policy has been a disaster.

That really isn’t even up for debate anymore.

That’s what happens when you elect a president with very little real world or political experience.

One of the biggest blunders of the Obama era was the way he handled Syria.

Remember when he drew a line in the sand and said that we wouldn’t tolerate Assad using chemical weapons?.......

Some leaked recordings of John Kerry might shed some light on what Obama’s motives were in the region.