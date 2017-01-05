Newsvine

Trump jabs at "head Clown" Schumer amid Obamacare Fight

President-elect Donald Trump jabbed at Democrats and "head clown" Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, in a series of tweets about Obamacare on Thursday.

"The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it they ... do the typical political thing and BLAME. The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning. 'Keep you doctor, keep your plan!'" Trump wrote.

