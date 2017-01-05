Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 77 Seeds: 6629 Comments: 46242 Since: Mar 2010

Masses Shocked By Philly Beverage Tax Impact

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThis Is The Government: Your Legal Right To Redeem Your Money Market Account Has Been Denied | zero hedge
Seeded on Thu Jan 5, 2017 10:07 AM
Discuss:

Check out this receipt and you realize why the country just elected Donald Trump. Liberal Democrat scumbag mayor Jim Kenney and his entirely Democrat city council thought it was a brilliant idea to ram a beverage tax down the throats of Philadelphians last year. They were doing it for the chilruns. It’s always for the chilrun. The ignorant masses bought the load of bullshit because they don’t understand maff. They understand it now. The tax went into effect on January 1 and the sticker shock is infuriating the ignorant masses.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor