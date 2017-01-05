Newsvine

President Obama Awards Himself Distinguished Public Service Medal

View Original Article: Breitbart.com
Thu Jan 5, 2017
On Wednesday, President Obama added another prestigious medal to his Nobel Prize collection when he had Defense Secretary Ash Carter award him with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

Secretary Carter awarded his boss with the medal on January 4 during the Armed Forces Full Honor Farewell Review for the President held at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia.

