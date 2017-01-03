Republicans are focused on repealing President Barack Obama’s signature health insurance law, rolling back regulations and cutting taxes. They’ll have an easier go of it in the House, with Democrats looking to the Senate to block legislation they view as unpalatable.
Once President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Republicans will be in control of both houses of Congress and the White House for the first time in a decade.
Republicans Primed For Push To Dismantle Obama's Policies
