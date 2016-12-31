Did a Red Bear just poop in the Oval Office?

Although I must credit Vladimir Putin for outmaneuvering our inept Barry, make no mistake: I trust Vlad no farther than I could toss an angry Ursus Rubeus, so please save yourselves the heated comments labeling me a traitor or whatever.

The truth is, I simply can't help but feel a sense of satisfaction seeing this phony in our White House finally expose himself for the inept pretender he is. That he has managed to do it so openly is even more satisfying. My suspicion that Obama's actions are more focused on creating difficulties for the incoming American chief of state than actually punishing Russia for any cyber-transgressions inclines me even more to take delight in the way he has been outmaneuvered on the world stage and shown to be the ineffectual fool he has always been. And I do believe that the Russian bear has taken a healthy dump in our Oval Office.