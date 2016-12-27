Newsvine

Lame Duck Obama would've, could've, DIDN'T!

View Original Article: Canada Free Press
Seeded on Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:48 AM
Speaking in his native tongue of capital ‘B’ braggadocio, Barack Obama claims he could have “mobilized” Americans to win a third term in office had he only been the Democratic nominee in 2016 elections......

 

Hiding from the painful truth in Hawaii, wound-licking can never change this humiliating reality:  Obama already ran aground in the election, lurking behind Hillary Clinton’s pantsuit, going for a 3rd term in office—denied to him by more than 62 million people.

