Lame Duck Obama would've, could've, DIDN'T!

Speaking in his native tongue of capital ‘B’ braggadocio, Barack Obama claims he could have “mobilized” Americans to win a third term in office had he only been the Democratic nominee in 2016 elections......

Hiding from the painful truth in Hawaii, wound-licking can never change this humiliating reality: Obama already ran aground in the election, lurking behind Hillary Clinton’s pantsuit, going for a 3rd term in office—denied to him by more than 62 million people.