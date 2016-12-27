Dershowitz: So long to "one of the worst foreign-policy presidents ever"

Barack Obama “told me he would always have Israel’s back,” Alan Dershowitz told Fox & Friends yesterday morning. “I didn’t realize what he meant — that he would have Israel’s back so he could stab them in the back.” Seething with fury, Dershowitz condemned Obama as “one of the worst foreign-policy presidents ever,” and also of acting in a “most undemocratic” manner on his way out of the Oval Office. Practically every line Dershowitz speaks is quotable, but he gets his most derisive when chewing up Obama’s post-UN resolution excuses (via RealClearPolitics):