Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 77 Seeds: 6608 Comments: 46128 Since: Mar 2010

Dershowitz: So long to "one of the worst foreign-policy presidents ever"

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONHot Air
Seeded on Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:11 AM
Discuss:

Barack Obama “told me he would always have Israel’s back,” Alan Dershowitz told Fox & Friends yesterday morning. “I didn’t realize what he meant — that he would have Israel’s back so he could stab them in the back.” Seething with fury, Dershowitz condemned Obama as “one of the worst foreign-policy presidents ever,” and also of acting in a “most undemocratic” manner on his way out of the Oval Office. Practically every line Dershowitz speaks is quotable, but he gets his most derisive when chewing up Obama’s post-UN resolution excuses (via RealClearPolitics):

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor