The prospective class of Democrats who could run for president in 2020 is shaping up as an "old-folks’ home," according to retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.).Reid made the remark earlier this month when asked by an aide whether he might support a White House run by Vice President Biden, according to New York Magazine.
Reid: Dem 2020 class looks like an 'old folks' home'
