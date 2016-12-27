Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 77 Seeds: 6608 Comments: 46128 Since: Mar 2010

Infantile Rage on the Left

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAmerican Thinker
Seeded on Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:58 AM
Discuss:

It was Anna Freud, Sigmund Freud's daughter, who first described the most common ego defenses in detail.  Later, scientists and clinical psychiatrists expanded the list of accepted defense mechanisms and did much improved research, like Harvard's George Vaillant.  There is good agreement on a basic set of ego defenses, like denial, displacement (blaming), and rationalization.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor