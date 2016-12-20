UH-OH: Bill Gates Returns From Trump Meeting, Compares to JFK!

Indeed, Gates stunned liberals and conservatives alike by comparing Trump with the heroic paragon of liberal idealism, President John F. Kennedy, at least in terms of his opportunity to provide “American leadership through innovation.”

“A lot of his message has been about … where he sees things not as good as he’d like,” Gates explained to the host of “Squawk Box.”

“But in the same way President Kennedy talked about the space mission and got thecountry behind that,” Gates continued, “I think whether it’s education or stopping epidemics … (or) in this energy space, there can be a very upbeat message that (Trump’s) administration (is) going to organize things, get rid of regulatory barriers, and have American leadership through innovation.”