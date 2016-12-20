How much sympathy do you feel for pregnant hiker kidnapped in Afghanistan?

An American woman and her family who have been held hostage for four years in Afghanistan pleaded with President Obama to secure their release before he leaves office next month, according to a video that was made public Monday.

“Please don’t become the next Jimmy Carter,” said Caitlan Coleman, 31, sitting with her husband, Joshua Boyle, a Canadian, and their two children, who were born in captivity. “Just give the offenders something so they and you can save face so we can leave the region permanently.”