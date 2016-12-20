Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 77 Seeds: 6608 Comments: 46128 Since: Mar 2010

How much sympathy do you feel for pregnant hiker kidnapped in Afghanistan?

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAmerican Thinker
Seeded on Tue Dec 20, 2016 10:59 AM
Discuss:

An American woman and her family who have been held hostage for four years in Afghanistan pleaded with President Obama to secure their release before he leaves office next month, according to a video that was made public Monday.

“Please don’t become the next Jimmy Carter,” said Caitlan Coleman, 31, sitting with her husband, Joshua Boyle, a Canadian, and their two children, who were born in captivity. “Just give the offenders something so they and you can save face so we can leave the region permanently.”

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor