DR. SEBASTIAN GORKA: Remember the red lines? The real reason he calls it ISIL and not ISIS... is because he doesn't want to remind people that the 'S' stands for Syria and that he drew the red lines again and again and again. And what happened? Assad kept on marching, the jihadis kept on marching. The fact is, this is all going to end on January the 21st. Our foreign policy has been a disaster. We've neglected and abandoned our allies. We've emboldened our enemies.