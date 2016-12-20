Donald Trump's Cabinet is awesome

James Mattis, defense secretary. A wonderful pick. Mattis is positively venerated by the Marine Corps. He is an immensely well-read and thoughtful man. And there's a crucial but under-appreciated virtue to the Mattis pick: As Thomas E. Ricks convincingly argues in his book, The Generals, the reason the U.S. military has had a frustrating tendency to run in circles and fail to adapt to unforeseen circumstances is because the practice of relief — of relieving incompetent generals of duty — has fallen by the wayside. During the war in Iraq, Mattis was virtually alone in bringing back relief. Let's hope he shakes up the Pentagon's culture.