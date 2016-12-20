James Mattis, defense secretary. A wonderful pick. Mattis is positively venerated by the Marine Corps. He is an immensely well-read and thoughtful man. And there's a crucial but under-appreciated virtue to the Mattis pick: As Thomas E. Ricks convincingly argues in his book, The Generals, the reason the U.S. military has had a frustrating tendency to run in circles and fail to adapt to unforeseen circumstances is because the practice of relief — of relieving incompetent generals of duty — has fallen by the wayside. During the war in Iraq, Mattis was virtually alone in bringing back relief. Let's hope he shakes up the Pentagon's culture.
Donald Trump's Cabinet is awesome
