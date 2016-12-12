Perspective. Terminally ill 5-year-old boy dies in Santa's arms during his last-wish visit

Early in December, the Santa man got an urgent call from the hospital asking him to come right away.

A very ill boy wanted to see Santa and he didn’t have much time left. Schmitt-Matzen said he’d be there as soon as he got his Santa gear on. Schmitt-Matzen made his way to the hospital where he met hospital staff and the child’s parents. The boy’s mother was standing ready.

“She’d bought a toy from (the TV show) PAW Patrol and wanted me to give it to him,” the Santa impersonator told the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I sized up the situation and told everyone, ‘If you think you’re going to lose it, please leave the room. If I see you crying, I’ll break down and can’t do my job.'”