By the Way, Republicans Won Another Senate Seat Over the Weekend

Over in the Senate, Louisiana's Republican State Treasurer John Kennedy crushed his Democratic opponent by 22 points in that state's runoff election on Saturday. The runoff was triggered when no candidate won an outright majority on November 8, due to an extremely crowded field and Louisiana's electoral system. Kennedy's victory was expected in the red state that backed the GOP presidential ticket by 20 points. Mitch McConnell's Republican majority now stands at 52-48. This is an impressive accomplishment. This year's Senate class was last up for election six years ago -- the red tidal wave of 2010. As a result, the GOP was forced to defend a slate of incumbents across a cross-section of swing states in a presidentialyear, which have not been nearly as kind to Republicans as midterm election in recent times. Even with most Senate Republicans running ahead of Donald Trump in public polling, the likelihood of holding onto even 51 seats struck many analysts (including yours truly) as a very tall task. In the end, Democrats only netted two seats in spite of the favorable map they faced. Now Democrats are staring down the gauntlet of an exceptionally challenging 2018 map.