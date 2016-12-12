No, Russia is not the friend that President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spent several years pretending it was. But the idea that Russian hackers coronated Trump is only the latest left-wing opiate — after white supremacists and “fake news” — designed to dull the pain of electoral defeat, and postpone the reckoning that must occur if Democrats are to pose a significant threat as an opposition party at any time in the near future.
10 Ways the CIA 'Russian Hacking' Story is Left-Wing 'Fake News'
Seeded on Mon Dec 12, 2016 11:23 AM
