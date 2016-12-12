Newsvine

Hillary and Fake News

Hillary Clinton, who survived sniper fire in Bosnia to run for the presidency, called on Thursday for a bipartisan fight to end an epidemic of “fake news” she now blames for her defeat by Donald Trump.

Hillary is a consummate serial liar. From lying to the parents of the four Benghazi dead in front of their sons’ caskets, repeating the infamous video lie, of which she arguably was the architect, to dodging sniper fire in Bosnia, to being named for Sir Edmund Hillary years before he climbed Mt. Everest, to her claim she made $100,000 in the futures market almost literally overnight just from reading the Wall Street Journal.

Her call for a war on “fake news” is laughable.

 

