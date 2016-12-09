Fake Newser Whines About Fake News

The liberal/left hilariously continues its meltdown, unable to comprehend that they are not the natural default position in American society but merely a deviant negative (remember those?), mirror image of American society, the true alt movement. The latest example is the phenomenon of the discovery of "fake news" i.e., everything that doesn't reflect the liberal position of the up-to-now dominant media; everything that comes from the new, electronic and increasingly influential media. Sure, there is a lot of false stuff coming from the latter but it has become increasingly clear that for years the so-called mainstream media was also truly biased and slanted.