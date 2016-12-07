The Left's Retreat into Fantasy

The Left, it seems, has lost its grip on reality, and is dead-set on creating its own actuality. And the election of Donald Trump seems to have been the catalyst for the breakdown of the liberal mind. Weeks after Trump’s unexpected victory, Hillary boosters are still trying to wrap their heads around the fact that the would-be first woman president was beat by a gauche pussy-grabber.

Instead of going through the five stages of grief, they’ve taken to creating an alternative universe where their ideology is still unquestioned orthodoxy.