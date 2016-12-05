Recounts shows Trump's lead increasing in Wisconsin

At this rate, maybe we should have a recount in California too. Trump might pick up an extra 55 electoral votes. Maybe he won the meaningless national popular vote after all. The Wisconsin recount is not exactly yielding the results the Hillary campaign was hoping for when they hid in the corner and sent errand girl Jill Stein to go complain to the lunch room monitor. It turns out the only thing changing is the side of Trump’s margin of victory. It’s growing