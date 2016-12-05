Louisiana, Here We Come!

During his amazing speech at his Thank You USA Rally, president-elect Trump said what Americans have been desperately longing to hear since the day mega-millions cast their vote for Obama. “For too long Washington has tried to put us in boxes. They separate us by race, by age, by income, by geography, by place of birth. We spend too much time focusing on what divides us. Now is the time to embrace the one thing that truly unites us. You know what that is? America!”