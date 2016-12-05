Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 77 Seeds: 6608 Comments: 46128 Since: Mar 2010

Louisiana, Here We Come!

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAmerican Thinker
Seeded on Mon Dec 5, 2016 12:45 PM
Discuss:

During his amazing speech at his Thank You USA Rally, president-elect Trump said what Americans have been desperately longing to hear since the day mega-millions cast their vote for Obama. “For too long Washington has tried to put us in boxes. They separate us by race, by age, by income, by geography, by place of birth. We spend too much time focusing on what divides us. Now is the time to embrace the one thing that truly unites us. You know what that is? America!” 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor