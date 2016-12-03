Senator Gillibrand, Mad Dog, and Dirty Harry

Senator Gillibrand, please attempt a filibuster and make an issue of this man who already has the armed services community rejoicing. It is just the touch your cause, the feminization of the military, needs to take a stand on.

Morgan Chalfont of the Free Beacon chronicles Gillibrand’s war on the fighting culture, and it is a long list. Here is a sample:..................

The nation desperately needs to see you challenge General Mattis on the importance of transgender personnel to our combat effectiveness. I can hardly wait. Please make my day, Senator.

Meanwhile, in the non-feminist-left universe, everybody loves Mad Dog, as this Free Beacon compilation shows: