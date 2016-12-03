Recount silliness in Wisconsin nets Clinton exactly one vote

Jill Stein's quixotic quest to overturn the results of the Wisconsin presidential election got off to an embarrassing start on Friday, with the recount gaining Hillary Clinton exactly one vote.
The recount, which will cost Wisconsin taxpayers more than $3 million, will continue despite efforts by the Trump campaign to squash it.
