The jobs report is a perfect example of fake news

On Friday, we learned the US economy added 178,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, while over 95 million Americans were not in the labor force.

Each of these numbers — which come from a 39-page report filled with numbers — is true. But each of these numbers can be framed in various ways to tell wildly different stories.

One person can say the unemployment rate is 4.6%. Another person can look at the same report and say the unemployment rate is 40.3%.