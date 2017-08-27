Newsvine

Why Is Congress Not Investigating Obama's Unprecedented Political Espionage?

The administration scoured Americans’ private conversations “at an exponential rate,” she said. From 2011 to January 2017, the unmasking increased over 300 percent. She also revealed the Obama administration was accessing emails at a rate of one out of every 20 Americans, an incredible 5 percent of citizens.

With reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) reauthorization before Congress, Carter believes Congress needs a full investigation into the unmasking that she has revealed.

She believes Congress should subpoena Obama officials Susan Rice, Samantha Power and John Brennan as well as understand who was unmasked, why and what they were looking for, as she does not think it was national security related.

