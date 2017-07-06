The alt-left has lost its … it. Whatever it is, they have lost it.
We have “journalists” saying fake news is, “the equivalent of the N-word for journalists” or even questioning whether President Donald Trump is going to go full Putin and start killing journalists. Both those things happened … in one week. There’s more triggering in your average newsroom than there is at an NRA target-shooting competition.
And yet, somehow the media want to blame Trump for how psychotic so many in their profession have become.
Alt-Left Insanity: When Liberals Preach, We Must Impeach
Seeded on Thu Jul 6, 2017 9:40 AM
