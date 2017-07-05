Newsvine

Epic Media Fail: Support for Trump's Travel Ban Hits a Whopping 60%

Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: Daily Wire
According to a Politico poll, a full  60% of American voters back the ban:

Asked whether they support or oppose the State Department’s “new guidelines which say visa applicants from six predominately Muslim countries must prove a close family relationship with a U.S. resident in order to enter the country,” 60 percent of voters say they support the guidelines, and only 28 percent oppose them.

Sixty percent!

In these nations:

