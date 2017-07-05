BACKLASH: #CNNBlackmail Trends As Grassroots Boycott Of CNN Advertisers Begins

CNN's terrifying decision to threaten to personally destroy HanAssholeSolo, the person who created the epic WWE video President Trump tweeted out last week, CNN's chilling move to go the full-Brownshirt against some nobody goofing on the Internet, does not surprise me at all. What is a little shocking is how open the leftwing network was about its mafia tactics. A threat, an actual threat, a warning to others, right there in print! On CNN! [emphasis added]