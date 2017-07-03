Democratic Senator: Yeah, Obama Choked On Responding To Russian Interference

President Barack Obama fumbled the ball on responding to Russian meddling during the 2016 election. That appears to be the growing consensus among Democrats. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, mentioned last week that the Obama administration could have done more. On CNN’s GPS with Fareed Zakaria, co-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), said that President Obama “choked” on Russia.