Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 81 Seeds: 6885 Comments: 47997 Since: Mar 2010

Democratic Senator: Yeah, Obama Choked On Responding To Russian Interference

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: TownHall
Seeded on Mon Jul 3, 2017 8:39 AM
Discuss:

President Barack Obama fumbled the ball on responding to Russian meddling during the 2016 election. That appears to be the growing consensus among Democrats. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, mentioned last week that the Obama administration could have done more. On CNN’s GPS with Fareed Zakaria, co-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), said that President Obama “choked” on Russia.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor