Bernie Sanders' Wife Lawyers Up Amid FBI Probe Of Alleged Fraud

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ wife, Jane Sanders, has hired two well-known attorneys amid an ongoing investigation into allegations she defrauded a bank while serving as president of the now-defunct Burlington College.

Jane Sanders served as president of Burlington College from 2004 until 2011 and is blamed for leading the school into bankruptcy by falsifying a loan application. Rich Cassidy, a lawyer based in Burlington, Vt., and Larry Robbins, an attorney from Washington, D.C. who previously defended politicians on both sides of the aisle, are representing Jane Sanders against the allegations, a representative for Sen. Sanders confirmed to Politico.