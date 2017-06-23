GA-06: Hey Democrats, you wasted $30 million for your guy to barely break 48 percent

The special election in Georgia’s sixth congressional district is over. It was insanely expensive, the most expensive in U.S. history for a House race. Close to $50 million was spent on his duel between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel. The end result was Handel winning 52/48 in this Peach State beatdown. Ossoff had outraised Handel in the fundraising game, amassing a $30 million war chest for this race. What was the return on investment? Well, Ossoff barely breaking 48 percent of the vote. In fact, Ossoff got the same exact share of the vote that he received during the April 18 election and all but replicated Hillary Clinton’s 2016 showing (47 percent) in this district. That’s abysmal.