Last May London Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan lashed out at candidate Donald Trump and called him “ignorant” for his views on Islamic terrorism. Khan also said he was supporting Hillary Clinton for president.
On Sunday after the third Islamist terrorist attack in three months London Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan told Londoners there is no reason to be alarmed.
Wow! Londoners Chant "Donald Trump, We Love You!" After Latest Terrorist Attack (Video)
