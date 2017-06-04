Newsvine

5,000 Canadians March in Support of Trump, Against Liberal Trudeau Administration

Seeded by Patriot 8888
Seeded on Sun Jun 4, 2017 9:26 AM
A group of up to 5,000 Canadian citizens marched on Canada’s capital on Saturday in support of U.S. President Donald Trump’s conservative agenda and against the liberal agenda of their own Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

The marchers gathered to protest the country’s spiraling tax rate, its recent attacks on free speech, and the government’s wild over-spending

