Hillary Clinton expands list of election loss excuses to include DNC, assumption she would win

First, she explained, there was an unfair expectation from the get-go that she was a competent candidate. Secondly, she added, the Democratic National Committee was utterly worthless.

"I was the victim of a very broad assumption that I was going to win," Clinton claimed during an interview this week at the Recode conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Indeed, having big leads is just the worst if you're running for office. We can't expect candidates to win when they're given baked-in leads. Just ridiculous stuff.

Clinton also blamed her loss on the Democratic National Committee itself, claiming that the organization was basically useless during the 2016 election.