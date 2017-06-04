Guess how liberals reacted to the Islamic attack in London?

"When Muslims kill people "in the name of Allah," how do liberals react? We know they don't equate the terrorist act with the Islamic religion. So what do they say? Because it is important to know how liberals think, I have donned a hazmat suit and dived deeply into the comments section of the HuffPo and the WaPo to enlighten you.

"Another sad chapter in our current world history. What will it take for all of us to realize all life is important"

All of us? We can see the creeping moral equivalence here. Are there also Christians and Buddhists going around running people down in cars and stabbing them?

I suspect it is not even terrorism anymore - simply unevolved males leaping at the chance to be randomly violent.

It's not Islam, it's men's fault! Do you think Zanna is an "evolved" female? If so, does that mean she pays for her own abortions?

Joblessness leads to dispair anger and fatalism....the economic imbalances - pervasive world wide - are boiling over into the lives of the everyday person. Until the elite 1-percent) and their heirs are also targetted global economics will be managed without regard to our everyday lives.

The unemployed are doing the killing! Except they are not unemployed. But Sharon Perkins prefers to blame the "one percent" when Muslims come a knockin.'"