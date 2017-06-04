As Hillary Clinton counts the many reasons for her election loss, Judicial Watch continues to seek documents related to her tenure as secretary of state, releasing another 2,078 pages on Thursday.Those 2,078 documents include 115 Clinton email exchanges not previously turned over to the State Department.
Judicial Watch Releases Another 115 Clinton Email Exchanges Involving Confidential Information
Seeded on Sun Jun 4, 2017 9:06 AM
