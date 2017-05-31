Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 80 Seeds: 6839 Comments: 47687 Since: Mar 2010

The Scandal Hiding In Plain Sight

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPower Line
Seeded on Wed May 31, 2017 12:05 PM
Discuss:

There is a deep irony in the fact that Democrats are hysterically demanding investigations of President Trump and his campaign team, and in fact multiple investigations are now in progress, even though there is zero evidence that anyone associated with the president has done anything wrong. On the other hand, we now know for certain that the Obama administration weaponized the intelligence agencies in order to use them against political opponents, in a manner that is unprecedented, highly dangerous to our democracy, and criminal.

This scandal, which dwarfs anything of which the Trump team is even suspected, has been exposed and lies largely in plain sight for all to see. Yet it has generally been greeted with yawns, if acknowledged at all, by politicians and commentators.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor