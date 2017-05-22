There is no chance that Donald Trump will be impeached

"They could not take it for a number of reasons. They couldn't take his having played the system and winning on electoral college votes, but not having won a majority of the popular vote. They couldn't take his being so different – in style and substance, tone and technicality – from what had come before, so alien in many ways to the currents of recent American political history.

All of this led to the generation of a perverse kind of wishful thinking, a mental process that meant, for the faithful, every mistake or misstep could spell the end of Trump.

He has made mistakes – some of them very serious – and this has fuelled these happy but unsound thoughts. The fact that he was elected stands. And the bare fact of the composition of Congress also stands against this impassioned challenge."