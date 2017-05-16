Liberals Turn Violent When They Do Not Get Their Way

It's getting scary out there folks. Liberals are increasingly turning violent as they become more unhinged by the spectre of Donald Trump.

Here's a cross-section of what is going on out there:

The FBI arrested a TUSD employee on suspicion of threatening U.S. Rep. Martha McSally. FBI agents arrested Steve Martan, 58, in connection with three messages left on the congressional office voicemail on May 2 and May 10, according to a criminal complaint filed May 12 in U.S. District Court in Tucson. Martan is a campus monitor at Miles Exploratory Learning Center in the Tucson Unified School District. He was placed on home assignment and told not to come into work as the district investigates the allegations. The voicemails contained threats to McSally, including that she should "be careful" when she returns to Tucson and that her days "were numbered." He threatened to shoot her in one of the expletive-filled messages. http://tucson.com/fbi-arrests-tucson-man-over-threats-to-u-s-rep/article_1d75df18-39ad-11e7-92b0-e3222b817bbb.html

The very same district that was represented by Gabby Giffords.

Or, how about this:

Where do you draw the line between the right of voters to vent their anger at public officials whose policies they oppose and actual violence? The answer is pretty obvious: at the point where verbal abuse turns to action that puts the safety of the officials in danger. That line was crossed earlier this month when a Tennessee woman began chasing Representative David Kustoff as he drove away from an appearance. Fearing for his safety as the woman tried to force his car off the road, the GOP congressman pulled off and was then confronted by 35-year-old Wendi Wright, who struck his vehicle and then reached into a window, all the while expressing her anger about his vote on the Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill. She was ultimately charged with felony reckless endangerment but only after she had bragged on Facebook about running Kustoff to ground and giving him a piece of her mind. http://www.nationalreview.com/article/447656/david-kustoff-republican-congressman-conservative-road-rage-liberals-democrats-double-standard

Media outlets are starting to condone the violence:

Liberals have written violent articles against Conservatives in the past but this one takes the cake. The liberal news outlet the Huffington Post actually published an article called “Trump Supporters Deserve To Die More Than I Do”. The author starts out by making harmful stereotypes against Trump supporters. Going as far as saying that they are the type of people who like calling black people the n word. “We’ve read a hundred think pieces about why. I get it. But a pretty significant number of these people aren’t only ignorant, they’re proud of it. They revel in it,” wrote Huffington Post Writer Chris Cali. http://conservative101.com/trump-supporters-deserve-die-major-liberal-outlet-makes-violent-threats-trump-supporters/#ixzz4hGr8hcU9

It's becoming frightening to see the lengths that the Liberals will resort to. The peaceful transfer of power does not exist in 2017. Not only are the Libs determined to bring down a President, they let nothing stand in their way and use any and all means available.

Liberalism is indeed a "mental disorder" and we have more than enough proof in 2017.