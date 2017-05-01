Promises Made, Promises Kept: Trump And The First 100 Days

As we assess the report card for President Donald Trump after his first 100 days in office, it is useful to recall that during the campaign there were three moments that solidified then-candidate Donald Trump’s support among evangelicals and voters of faith.

The first came in May 2016, when Mr. Trump released a list of potential Supreme Court nominees to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. This was the first time in U.S. political history such a list had been released by a major party presidential nominee. The second was Trump’s selection of full-spectrum conservative and Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate. The third came during the third and final presidential debate (just days after the release of the Access Hollywood tape), when Trump made a deeply personal and impassioned plea on behalf of unborn life in response to a question on abortion.