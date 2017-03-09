WikiLeaks just dropped a bomb in a tweet.
The tweet claimed that, “Obama has a history of tapping and hacking his friends and rivals.”
It lists various incidents of NSA spying on world leaders including UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Nicholas Sarkozy.
Wikileaks Just RUINED Obama by Exposing the Truth About Him Wiretapping…
Seeded on Thu Mar 9, 2017 11:24 AM
