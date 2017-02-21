Liberals seeking refuge from reality now have a fake news website where they can pretend to live in a world where Hillary Clinton is president.
“Approval ratings for President Clinton hit 89 percent,” “Confused by fake news, Redditers think Trump is president” and “DOJ considers charging Trump with treason” are just a few headlines featured on HillaryBeatTrump.org, a satirical news site devoted to covering stories from an alternate universe
Fake News Site Lets Liberals Live In Alternate Reality Where Hillary Is President
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:08 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment