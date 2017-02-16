Media Claimed That "Travel Ban" Harassed Muslim Olympian – Then Their LIE is Exposed

Ibtihaj Muhammad is an Olympic athlete, famous for being the first female Muslim-American to win a gold medal for the United States. Then, in an interview with PopSugar, she explained that she had been detained in an airport by customs officials with no explanation, “a few weeks ago”. The media quickly ran with the story, blaming Donald Trump’s travel ban… but was that really what happened?

Multiple media outlets claimed that Trump was responsible for Muhammad’s detention, with the New York Daily News saying it “illustrates why Trump’s Muslim ban is not who we are as Americans.” There was just one problem, though: Muhammad’s detention took place in December, while Barack Obama was still president. Trump’s travel ban wouldn’t be instituted until weeks later. Muhammad herself pointed out that the incident happened in December, but the media, as usual, ignored that fact: