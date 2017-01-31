Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 79 Seeds: 6685 Comments: 46667 Since: Mar 2010

Saul Alinsky in the White House...Still?

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAmerican Thinker
Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:25 AM
Discuss:

Considering Donald Trump's expert "rope-a-dope" bouts with the media, I'd like to offer a slightly different take on President Trump's boxing matches.

Let's start with some of the President's (and his staff's) most oft-quoted lines:

"[We] gave alternative facts.""I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.""I will build a great, great wall, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall.""Barack Obama's birth certificate is a fraud.""[Vladimir Putin is] running his country and at least he's a leader."

All these comments have one commonality.

Leftists, of course, claim they are utterances of an evil fool and his minions.  And while I will not try to defend his most, shall we say, colorful locker room-type comment, I will offer a take on the rest that might come as a surprise.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor