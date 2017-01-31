Saul Alinsky in the White House...Still?

Considering Donald Trump's expert "rope-a-dope" bouts with the media, I'd like to offer a slightly different take on President Trump's boxing matches.

Let's start with some of the President's (and his staff's) most oft-quoted lines:

"[We] gave alternative facts.""I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.""I will build a great, great wall, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall.""Barack Obama's birth certificate is a fraud.""[Vladimir Putin is] running his country and at least he's a leader."

All these comments have one commonality.

Leftists, of course, claim they are utterances of an evil fool and his minions. And while I will not try to defend his most, shall we say, colorful locker room-type comment, I will offer a take on the rest that might come as a surprise.