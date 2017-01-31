That automatic Dem SCOTUS filibuster might be cancelled

The cooler heads among the Democrats seem to be viewing this in a way which best serves their caucus. There’s nothing stopping them from having a long, drawn out confirmation hearing for Trump’s pick and raise all sorts of complaints and then allow it to proceed to a vote where they can all mark down a “No” on their resume. Keep in mind, the person being replaced by Trump’s nominee was one of the biggest conservative lightning rods in the modern history of the court. No matter who takes that seat, it’s not going to push the court any further to the Right than it already was.

On the other hand, should one of the liberal seats (or Kennedy’s) come open in the next four years it would be a massive change in the game. If they’re going to try for a filibuster then, at least they’d have the proper approval of this pick to point to as an example of being “reasonable” and showing some respect to the Oval Office. If they go to the wall on this one and the GOP pulls the trigger on the nuclear option, Trump could nominate Sarah Palin for a potential second opening and they’d have nothing left in the tool kit to stop him.