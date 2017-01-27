Newsvine

Miami first to accept Trump's call to end sanctuary cities

One of America’s biggest metropolitan areas has submitted to President Trump’s call for an end “sanctuary cities” — as the Mayor of Miami-Dade County has ordered his jails to comply with requests from federal immigration officials, according to a report.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he made the move for fear of Trump’s executive order threatening to cut funds to “sanctuary cities,” according to the Miami Herald.

